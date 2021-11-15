Marla Jean Howell passed away at the age of 65 on Nov. 12.
Howell was a realtor with Century 21 Mosley for more than 20 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Bible Baptist Church.
Howell was born on Aug. 5 in Marlow. She survived by her husband Kenny Howell, who she was married to for 48 years, as well as their children and grandchildren, her mother, Helen Ambrose and numerous relatives.
According to her obituary, Howell was a member of Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed attending her grandkids’ activities.
Howell’s obituary is available here.
