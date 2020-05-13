A local business owner and contributing member of the community, Randy Byford, 61, died in Ninnekah on May 9.
Byford was the owner of Byford Auto Group. He had dealerships in Chickasha, Oklahoma City, Duncan, Fairview, Elk City and Duncan, his hometown.
Byford’s obituary states that he was passionate about agriculture early in life and supported young people involved in 4H and FFA over the years.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make contributions to the Comanche FFA, the Comanche 4H program or to the Randy Byford Memorial Fund at the OSU Foundation.
Funeral services may be attended at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at newhopeduncan.com.
Read the full obituary at https://www.whittfh.com/obituary/Randy-Byford.
