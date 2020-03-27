Sherrie Lambert and Gary Rogers are on opposite sides of the political spectrum this election year.
Lambert, whose career has spanned from performing arts to advertising sales, is a Democrat who supports former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rogers, Pastor of Grand Assembly of God in Chickasha, is a Republican who supports President Donald Trump and believes he is the best candidate available for the next four years.
“I do support President Trump,” Rogers said. “I don’t always agree with everything he says nor the way he handles some situations; but of the options in this political cycle I believe he is the best choice,” Rogers said.
Lambert has a different view, citing Biden's background in politics as a strength for the Democratic candidate.
“As a Democrat, I believe [that] because Biden had experience and is internationally known and respected, he has the best chance to stop us going backward, and get us back on track as a nation,” she said.
The Express-Star asked these two members of the Chickasha community for their views in the latest installment of “Pulse of the Voters,” a project of CNHI, the paper’s parent company.
Christian Faith
Rogers said he supports Trump because of the president’s pro-life stance, his attendance at the National Day of Prayer and his support of the Christian faith. Roger also appreciates the president’s strong stance against Christian persecution and his open support of Israel.
Rogers said he is friends with U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma. Mullen was a part of the congregation of a church that Rogers pastored in Coweta, which is how the two became acquainted. Mullin’s son suffered a severe neurological injury effecting his motor skills.
“[Mullin] and his son attended a signing event [and] Trump was told about the injury, and President Trump personally made contact with both of them, and told Jim that he'd be praying for him. That impressed me,” Rogers said.
Lambert shares the same Christian faith, but she does not believe Trump’s actions have lined up wth Christian values.
Her response to Christians who support Trump is, "You do? He puts kids in cages and he doesn't care and he takes Meals on Wheels away from the elderly and he doesn't care and he does all these things that are anti-Jesus and you don't care? That scares me more.”
Lambert said the American people need to make the effort to keep themselves informed, from a variety of sources.
“Listen, inform yourself. Turn the news on, anything besides Fox because they are not a news channel. They don't claim to be. It's an entertainment network. If you want to watch that, then flip over and watch something else too. Google it. Inform yourself. It's not that hard to find out anything anymore.”
Divisiveness
Rogers said he sees Democrats drifting into socialism, which he is against. Moreover, he said he sees a lack of moral compass regarding social issues.
“There is no well-defined boundary of right and wrong. It seems that anything and everything is acceptable and should be allowed and supported if a person chooses any particular lifestyle,” he said.
Rogers said that, as a pastor, he tries to stay away from politics and never promotes, in his leadership role as a pastor, one party over another.
Rogers said he is sad to see the divisiveness of the United States portrayed in the media. Rogers said the general narrative seems to be Christian Republicans vs. Non-Christian Democrats. Rogers, whose wife is a Democrat, says this could not be further from the case.
Rogers said he does think Trump has fueled the divisiveness, especially during his rallies, which he said tend not to be bipartisan or all-inclusive.
“As a Christian and a pastor in the Chickasha community, there is a lot we can do to bring down that wall of divisiveness. And that is to be inclusive, to let people know we love and we care, and we want to help,” Rogers said. ”As a pastor, my heartbeat is to try to bring us back together in unity."
Lambert, too, would like to see less division in the United States surrounding politics.
“So tired of the hate and division, it’s time to heal and go forward as a united people with leaders who truly believe they are here to serve the people by protecting a democracy designed to serve those people.”
Lambert is a Democrat now, former registered Republican. She voted for former President Barack Obama both terms. In the 2016 election, she voted for Hillary Clinton.
Lambert strongly disagrees with the Senate’s decision to acquit President Trump in February.
“I think the Senate made a huge self serving partisan mistake by having no trial and that its going to cost them big time come election day.”
Lambert said she sees some discrepancy between the impeachment of Trump and former President Bill Clinton.
"You can impeach a president over lying about consensual sex, but you can't impeach a president for bribery and extortion?,” Lambert said. "You have to defend democracy or you have to give it up. Period. You can't sprinkle sugar on this. You can't call it anything but bribery and extortion.”
We want your views
To participate in the next "Pulse of the Voters" project, please contact Express-Star News Editor, Jessica Lane at jessica@chickashanews.com and write "Pulse of the Voters" in the subject line. In the message, please provide your name, location and contact number.
