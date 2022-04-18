Monday, April 18, is National Lineworker Appreciation Day and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is taking the opportunity to honor the local men and women who keep the power flowing to customers.
Established by Congress in 2013, National Lineworker Appreciation Day honors the dedicated workers who are always available to keep America’s homes and businesses connected. At PSO, more than 750 employee and contract lineworkers are essential to serving our customers.
“We are extremely proud of our lineworkers,” said Jennifer Ellis, PSO vice president of distribution operations. “They are the heroes who are ready to go -- day or night, in the bitter cold or the heat of summer -- to take care of PSO customers or other communities hit by disasters. They’re also the ones who are out there every day, bringing service to new customers and making sure our grid is as resilient as possible. The lineworkers are the backbone of our operations, and we appreciate their hard work and dedication.”
If you know a lineworker – or even if you don’t -- keep them in mind Monday on National Lineworker Appreciation Day. On social media, use the hashtag #ThankALineworker.
