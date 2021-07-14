For the eighth consecutive year, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is teaming up with Oklahoma’s two largest food banks to distribute more than 100,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs to families in need.
Since 2014, PSO has worked with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to coordinate the distribution of free energy-efficient bulbs as part of PSO’s Shine A Light project. To date, the food banks, through their networks of partner agencies, have distributed more than 650,000 bulbs in PSO-served areas across the state.
“Every year, we see families in need who are forced to make difficult decisions and food dollars sometimes get cut in order to cover other life expenses,” said Jeff Brown, PSO Consumer Programs manager. “As we all work to recover from the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, our Shine A Light project can provide our neighbors ways to save energy and lower costs, so they can focus on the health and well-being of their families.”
