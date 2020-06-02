What began as a one-man protest against racism in Chickasha grew on Tuesday.
Earlier this afternoon, two others joined Brett Landry, who started the demonstration on Sunday on 4th St. and Grand Ave. with a sign reading “Justice 4 Floyd” on one side and “Black Lives Matter” on the other.
Destiny Hart said she saw the protest on Sunday and decided to join to help spread the message in the Chickasha community. Her sign said “1 Race ... Human Race” on one side and “End Racism” on the other. Another person walked up to the corner in front of the Verizon store with a sign that said “Black Lives Matter.”
Multiple vehicles honked their horns as they drove by.
A Chickasha High School student and Fighting Chick on the football team, J.T. Richie, approached Landry to shake his hand and talk to him.
Richie said he feels it’s important for the community to work together to address racism.
“I feel like it is a very strong and positive way to spread love in a bad situation. Not every person is racist and it’s important that we try to work together and end racism because it’s a really bad issue,” he said. “It’s come to attention, in this town, there’s a whole lot of racism that a lot don’t really know about. It’s important that we all try to remain together.”
Later in the afternoon, more people joined at the corner of 4th and Grand Ave. with signs of their own.
Landry said reception from the community was warmer today than on Sunday, when people asked him to put down his sign and yelled racist messages at him.
Landry said he also wanted to bring a new message, his sign said “Spread Love Today.”
“I wanted it to be different. And I don’t think people would be mad for me saying spread love, today. Well, it happened,” he said.
While some still gave Landry dirty looks and flipped him off, Landry said there were more smiles.
The other side of Landry’s signs says “End Racism 2020.”
“It’s something we’ve really got to change. It’s 2020. We’re one race. We’ve got to stick together and care about each other and pick each other up when we’re down.”
On Sunday, the protest lasted for eight hours and began early this morning at 8 a.m. Landry said he wants to organize a peaceful event in the near future.
Protests continue across the nation following the May 25 murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white cop, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
