Proposed mask mandate not passed by Chickasha City Council
Pixabay

A proposed city-wide mask mandate failed to pass at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night. 

The motion failed 8 to 1 with R.P. Ashanti-Alexander being the only council member to vote in favor of the mandate. 

Initially, council member Jim Hopkins made the first motion with Ashanti-Alexander seconding the motion.

However, the mandate failed to pass after discussion of a proposed penalty. 

Council member Oscar Nelson said there were not enough resources to enforce a penalty, a point which other council members agreed with.

Hopkins said he is a proponent of wearing facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. He said he wears one when he is among the public at stores or events. 

“I don’t do it because politicians tell me to do it, I do it because science tells me it works.” 

However, he agreed there were not enough resources to enforce the mandate with a penalty. Moreover he said that while wearing a mask should not be politicized, in the current political climate, a mask mandate may be “like poking a hornets nest.” 

Ashanti-Alexander said he was not concerned about having a penalty related to the mandate. He said his desire for a mask mandate came from a place of “concern for safety, not politics.” 

He noted that two Chickasha High School football games were recently canceled due to COVID-19 exposure. 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you