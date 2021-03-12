Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.