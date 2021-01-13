A majority of U.S. House Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon.
Trump is the first president to receive a second impeachment.
U.S. House Resolution 24, charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” according to the Associated Press (AP).
The House voted 232-197—including ten House Republicans in favor—making it the most bipartisan impeachment in U.S. history, according to AP.
The resolution was passed exactly one week after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people died during the incident, including one police officer.
House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi said, “He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) voted against House Resolution 24, the article to impeach Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
Cole said in a statement that he felt “such serious action” should only come after a full review and investigation.
“To be clear, the shameful perpetrators of the Capitol siege must and will be held accountable for their crimes and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Indeed, the president must also realize that his words carry meaning and accept responsibility for them. I hope that is a lesson every elected official remembers.”
According to AP, Jan. 19 may be the soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnel could start an impeachment trial. This is the day before the inauguration of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration.
