The 32nd Annual Chickasha Pre-War Swap Meet is set to take place this weekend at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
The meet prides itself on having the largest selection of automobiles, parts and other transportation items made between 1895 and 1945. The gates will open to the public at 7 a.m. on March 18 and 19. Parking and admission are free.
Over more than three decades, the event has gained popularity far beyond Oklahoma.
The website for the event, pre-war.com, highlights comments from visitors who hail from as far as the United Kingdom.
Graham Clark of East Sussex, U.K., commented “Lovely, lovely show. We’ve all done jolly well.”
