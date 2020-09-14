A USPS driver from Tuttle died in a collision in Chickasha on Sunday morning.
At around 8 a.m., the USPS vehicle was traveling westbound on US-62. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a support beam for the I-44 overpass. Taylor Struber, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Chickasha Police Department (CPD).
CPD, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
CPD and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will continue an investigation to determine the precise cause of death.
