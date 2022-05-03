Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.