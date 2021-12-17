Two trucks from two separate Grady County fire stations were struck by civilian motorists while responding to a vehicle fire on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.
At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, Pioneer Fire Station was paged to a vehicle fire on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 67, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Pioneer’s brush truck and engine used the emergency turn-around at mile marker 65, south of Cyril, in order to travel to the scene. Both vehicles had their emergency lights and sirens activated. The brush truck successfully made the turn. However, the engine truck was struck from behind by Dodge Challenger that failed to yield for the emergency vehicles, according to Pioneer Fire Chief Clay Elrod.
Elrod was on the brush truck when he heard over the radio system that the engine truck had been hit.
The Pioneer truck and the Dodge Challenger were now blocking both westbound lanes and the inside eastbound lane of I-44, according to OHP.
All three lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to the shoulder. Then, a white Nissan Altima rear-ended a Ninnekah fire truck that was on scene. While this was going on, Elrod was attempting to direct the AirEvac’s helicopter landing that was responding to the Pioneer truck collision.
Pioneer Firefighter, Jeremy Unruh, 23, of Cement, was transported by Apache EMS to Grady Memorial where he was treated and released for a head injury. Unruh was a passenger in the Pioneer fire engine truck. The driver of the truck, Richard Gortney, 53, of Chickasha, was not injured.
The driver of the Dodge Charger, Wendy Flowers, 50, of Topeka, Kansas, was transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Hospital, where she was admitted with internal and leg injuries.
OHP did not report any injuries for the Ninnekah truck, the Nissan Altima or the vehicle fire.
The Pioneer and Ninnekah trucks were both damaged and are being inspected. At the time of this report, it is unknown if either truck is totaled, Elrod said.
The Cement Volunteer Fire Department made a plea with the public on social media to slow down and be aware of their surroundings.
“People, please slow down and pay attention anytime you are driving, especially when you see lights from emergency vehicles,” the Facebook post said. “I believe everyone involved is or will be okay, but things could’ve ended up much worse.”
