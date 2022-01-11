Amateur and professional local photographers are invited to enter their best photographs in a community photo competition hosted by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
“We received a number of exceptional photos in last year’s competition,” said Whitney Palesano, Membership Director. “We are anxious to see what photos will be entered this year.”
Contestants are asked to enter photos that showcase what they love about Chickasha.
The first-place winner will have their photo showcased on the cover of the 2022 Chickasha Community Guide. The Chickasha Community Guide is published by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and is free for anyone to pick up. During 2021 the Chamber released 3,500 copies into businesses around Chickasha. By July of 2021 all 3,500 copies were distributed and picked up by the Chickasha community. Chickasha is a steadily growing community and the Chamber would like to showcase the best of Chickasha’s events, businesses, and friendly faces in the 2022 Chickasha Community Guide.
The winner will also be recognized at the 99th Annual Chickasha Chamber Awards Banquet on April 29th, which they will receive two tickets for. The competition is open to those 18 and older.
Those who wish to enter are asked to send high definition files with a phone number to office@chickashachamber.com. Entries will be taken until 5:00 PM on February 7th, 2022.
More information is available from the Chickasha Chamber at 405-224-0787. The winner will be announced on the Chamber’s social media pages on February 17th, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.