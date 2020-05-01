The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and the Chickasha Economic Development Council have announced that they are continuing their partnership and expanding the #ShopChickasha initiative.
In April, the two organizations partnered to launch To Go Bingo. This promotion was step one in their multi-tiered plan to support our local economy. In phase two beginning May 1, #ShopChickasha will also include retail, service and entertainment businesses.
“As Safer at Home and Social Distancing restrictions begin to lift, we are focused on supporting all of our local businesses and helping the Chickasha economy bounce back stronger than before,” said Chamber President Cassandra Ersland.
In phase two, businesses around Chickasha will be handing out #ShopChickasha stickers when a customer spends at least $20. The customer is then encouraged to post a selfie on social media using #ShopChickasha. Beginning May 8, every Friday throughout May and June the Chickasha Chamber and EDC will do a live drawing on Facebook using the entries from social media. The EDC will be awarding ten $100 gift card bundles every week.
“The citizens of Chickasha have done a fantastic job of supporting our local restaurants and playing To Go Bingo!” said Jim Cowan, EDC Director. “Now, thanks to our sponsor First National Bank & Trust, not only can they continue to enter and win To Go Bingo, they have the chance to win additional gift card bundles by supporting even more businesses in our community.”
#ShopChickasha stickers will be available starting May 1 at select Chickasha Chamber member businesses. All retail, service and entertainment businesses in Chickasha are welcome to participate (with no out of pocket cost) and are asked to call 405-224-0787 for details.
The #ShopChickasha promotions, including To Go Bingo, will be extended through the end of June. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit chickashachamber.com/shop-chickasha.
