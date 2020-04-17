Pedestrian clipped by semi on H.E. Bailey in Chickasha

A Rush Springs man walking on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike survived after being hit by a semi-truck on Wednesday night.
According to the Oklahoma Highway State Patrol (OHP), Austin Dennis, 25, of Rush Springs, was walking in the middle of the outside lane of the turnpike near mile marker 79, westbound in Chickasha.
A westbound semi-truck swerved in an attempt to miss hitting the pedestrian, but Dennis was clipped by the front of the semi.
Dennis was transported by Grady County EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical Center by AirEvac. Dennis was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.
