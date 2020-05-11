Passport services resume at GCEM office June 1

Passport application services will resume at the Grady County Emergency Management office on June 1.
Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said there will be new protocols due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those entering the Grady County Emergency Management office are asked to wear a mask.
While the application process typically takes eight to 12 weeks, Thompson said there could be some delays as the passport process is still not fully up and operational at this time.
Grady County residents may apply for passports between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Grady County Emergency Management office located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
