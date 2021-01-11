The mayor of a small town in Grady County has received a big honor from the Oklahoma Municipal League and the Mayors Council of Oklahoma.
Amber Mayor, Craig Parham, has been elected as the Mayor’s Council of Oklahoma (MCO) President for the 2021 term.
Norman Mayor, Breea Clark, was elected Vice President.
MCO is a bipartisan organization which includes mayors from all over the state.
“We are very excited to work with both Mayor Parham and Mayor Clark during this upcoming year. Both mayors have exhibited strong leadership skills that will be important as we continue to enhance the goals and objectives of the MCO,” Mike Fina, Executive Director of OML, said.
Parham, who serves a population just shy of 500, said all towns tend to want the same thing: better streets, better quality of life and areas for exercise and leisure.
According to MCO, Parham began is service to the Amber community as a city council member in 1999 and began his role as volunteer mayor in 2001.
Parham’s accomplishments include growing the town’s general fund from $50,000 to $2 million during his time as mayor. MCO said Parham has also overseen numerous projects in the community:
“Parham has overseen many projects throughout the town, including the construction of a new community center, town administrative offices, cemetery, water tower and sewage system. Also, he has helped to facilitate the expansion and better equipped fire department, as well as a new high school, which was built by bonds voted on by the citizens.”
Parham owns and operates Parham Tile USA. He is a Chickasha High School 1982 graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.