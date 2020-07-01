There will be a new face from Grady County occupying the House Representative District 56 seat.
Dick Lowe, Republican nominee, will face Craig Parham, Democratic nominee from Amber, in the November general election.
Lowe won the nomination in a close race with Randy Talley, both of Chickasha. Lowe won with 1,204 votes against Talley’s 1,045 votes in Grady County and total state results showing 1,803 votes for Lowe and 1,568 for Talley.
The House District 56 seat is currently occupied by David Perryman, of Chickasha, who is not running for re-election in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.