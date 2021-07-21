Two people accused of porch piracy, identity theft, forgery and eluding are now behind bars.
After several months and many hours of investigation, Grady County Deputy Stacey Carpenter was able to obtain arrest warrants for Michael Ramsey and Nichole Stowers, according to a report from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple agencies were involved in Stowers’ arrest on July 14, including the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force and police departments from Shawnee, Moore, Del City and Midwest City.
Stowers allegedly attempted to elude Moore Police last Wednesday. She was detained after a short foot pursuit, the report said.
Stowers is now incarcerated at the Grady County Jail on a $100,000 bond with holds for Pottawattamie and Canadian County.
Ramsey is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail on pending charges in Grady and Canadian Counties.
