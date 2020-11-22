Paint on Canvas Workshop to benefit Chickasha soccer programs

The Chickasha Art Center will be holding a Paint on Canvas fundraiser for Chickasha Middle School and High School Soccer programs.
The featured painting is a soccer ball. The picture is sketched on the canvas and artists just add paint. The number of a favorite soccer player may be added to the painting.
The fundraiser will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Chickasha Art Center, located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave. The cost of the workshop is $40.
The workshop can also be an “Art to Go” order, with all supplies packaged and ready for pick-up, Carrie Chavers, Chickasha Art Center Director, said.
To register, go to www.paintoncanvas.com or call 405-574-6689.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.