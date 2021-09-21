The Chickasha Art Center is holding a fundraiser for the Chickasha High School Allstar Cheerleaders who will be performing in the Macy’s Day Parade.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Chickasha Art Center, located at 624 Chickasha Ave.
The “Fall Pumpkin Truck” will feature a pickup with pumpkins in the pickup bed and an “I (heart) Fall” license plate. The picture is sketched on a canvas. Artists just add paint.
The cost of the workshop is $40. Participants may regist4er at www.paintoncanvas.net or call (405)574-6689.
Three Chickasha High School Allstar Cheerleaders will travel to New York City this November to perform in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside 650 cheerleaders from around the country. Breauna Thibodeaux-Benoit, Naudia McDaniel and Monica Mills have committed to the event, according to a news release.
