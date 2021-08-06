Paint on Canvas fundraiser to benefit women in Rwanda

A Paint on Canvas fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m on Aug. 21 at the Chickasha Art Center, located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave.
The cost is $40 with proceeds to benefit a local missionary traveling to Rwanda, Jamie Boiles.
Boiled is a Chickasha native and is Rwanda Country Director for Belay Global, and co-founder of a social enterprise ministry for women called DuHope.
For ten years, she has helped equip over 200 women from Rwanda with job skills, spiritual development, education and a way to earn sustainable income with dignity.
Currently, 11 women are in Artisan Training and much of their jewelry will be for sale on the night of the Paint on Canvas Fundraiser. Their jewelry is also for sale at their online store at www.DuHope.org.
“Rwanda’s Hope” is the featured painting for the workshop, honoring the spirit of women from Rwanda. The picture is drawn on the canvas for you, all supplies and instructions included. Enroll at www.paintoncanvas.net or call Carrie Chavers at (405) 574-6689.
