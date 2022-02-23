Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report slick and hazardous highway conditions in Northcentral, Central, Southcentral, Southeastern and Eastern Oklahoma. Some areas of Southwestern and Western Oklahoma also are reporting slick spots. Many highways are sleet covered as icy precipitation continues to move across the state this morning.
Plowing and salt/sand operations continue across all impacted counties. Crews will treat highways and turnpikes until all areas are clear and dry.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro area highways are slick and hazardous.
I-35 is slick and hazardous from near the Kansas state line south to the Texas state line. I-40 has a glaze of ice in the western portion of the state with conditions becoming more slick and hazardous in the Oklahoma City metro and continuing through the eastern portion of the interstate.
Drivers should use caution throughout the day. Highways are likely to remain slick through the afternoon even after sleet and snow end. It will take time to clear accumulated ice due to low temperatures.
Motorists should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app. REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
