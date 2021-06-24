The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) approved new toll rates for customers who will begin to receive PlatePay invoices for travel on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike beginning in late July. The rates were unanimously approved by the OTA at Tuesday’s monthly Authority meeting.
Beginning July 25, 2021, the OTA will begin converting the turnpike system to cashless tolling for travelers who normally pay with cash. The conversion away from cash begins on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. The conversion on all remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling will take place throughout the next four years. Cashless tolling on the Oklahoma Turnpike system is known as PlatePay.
“We recognize the fact that our customers want a safe, fast and efficient way to travel our system,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “Converting to cashless tolling will relieve motorists who struggle to find cash to put in the coin machines. In addition, this will cut down on the number of accidents at toll plazas.”
Now, tolls booths and coin machines will be a thing of the past. Motorists who do not have a Pikepass account will no longer have to stop to pay a toll. A picture of their license plate will be taken and an invoice will be sent to the registered owner of that vehicle. This cashless tolling system is known as PlatePay.
Currently, the OTA has been using PlatePay on one ramp in Jenks on the Creek Turnpike at the Peoria/Elm interchange. Motorists should be aware the PlatePay rate will be substantially more than the Pikepass rate.
“We always encourage those who will be traveling the turnpike system that the cheapest way to travel is with a Pikepass account,” Gatz continued. “Pikepass account holders can receive up to a 20 percent discount for travel on the turnpike system.”
Pikepass Benefits:
- Lowest toll rates while traveling the Turnpike system – Pikepass customers receive nearly 20 percent discount on tolls across the turnpike system and a volume discount program
- PlatePay customers will pay an average of 75 percent more than the current cash rates
- Interoperability – you can travel on all Texas toll roads and the Kansas Turnpike system using your Pikepass account
- Easy online account access
- No added fees
To open a new Pikepass account, please visit www.PIKEPASS.com, www.PlatePay.com or www.drivingforwardok.com.
