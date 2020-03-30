UPDATE: The information from the Oklahoma State Health Department, regarding Grady County’s total number of cases, was incorrect. According to a representative from OSHD, this may have been from a duplicate case or a positive case was reported in the wrong county initially. As of March 31, there are two cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
The total cases in Oklahoma is up to 481 with one additional death, a man in the 50-64 age group from Cleveland County.
There are currently 17 total deaths in the state related to COVID-19.
Counties highlighted in red on OSHD’s map continue to spread. New counties with cases include Beckham, Cotton and Love counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.
On Sunday, Stitt issued a sixth amendment to the oder that requires travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, to include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington.
Stitt also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and daycares.
The executive order also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
