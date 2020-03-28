As of this advisory, there are 377 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Le Flore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
There are an additional seven deaths in Oklahoma:
Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65
Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65
One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65
One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group
One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65
There are 15 total deaths in the state.
On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks. Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day. The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.
As of March 27, new regional drive-thru testing sites are open in four cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, with two more sites being open by next week in Western Oklahoma. Information about those locations can be found here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing
The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov
In order to streamline these daily media advisories, the tables containing cases by age, gender, and county, as well as the table containing results by each laboratory, will no longer be included in this advisory. They have been and will remain posted to this website. The website numbers are updated shortly after the advisory is issued.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
