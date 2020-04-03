OSHD: Five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, state total nears 1,000

As of Friday, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.
The same day, OSHD confirmed 988 positive cases in the state and a total of 34 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic spread to Oklahoma.
There were four additional deaths recorded on April 3, three women over 65 from Tulsa County and one woman older than 65 in Cleveland County. The median age for deaths is currently 57-years-old.
Oklahoma County still has the most cases, with 237 recorded on April 3. There are only 21 out of 77 Oklahoma counties that do not have a confirmed case.
OSHD say they are working with first responders to notify them if the address they are responding to corresponds to the address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
OSHD is working with the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system, using existing processes. The person’s name will stay protected, according to OSHD.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
