The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced there are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and three deaths.
The third person who died from COVID-19 was a woman in her 60s out of Cleveland County.
As of today, there is still one case of COVID-19 in Grady County.
Oklahoma County has the most confirmed cases, 41 with Cleveland County at 22 cases.
The OSHD said the number of COVID-19 test results submitted by private labs has grown in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has been designated as a disease that is immediately reportable to OSDH upon suspicion, diagnosis or test. Moreover, any laboratories that fail or refuse to report findings to the OSHD may face civil and criminal penalties.
Please see the full update at: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
