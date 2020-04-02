- As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are an additional four deaths:
- Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
- One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.
- One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
- There are 34 total deaths in the state.
- The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
- The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
- The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
featured
OSHD: 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths
- Oklahoma State Health Department
-
-
Tags
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Anna Powell Private family graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Sevier Funeral Home. Anna May Powell, 93, of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Chickasha. Anna was born May 25, 1926. She is precede…
Most Popular
Articles
- OSHD: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grady County
- Grady Memorial Hospital, Emergency Management prepare for increase in cases of COVID-19
- UPDATE: Two cases of COVID-19 in Grady County as of March 31
- Grady County back up to 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 1
- Chickasha and Grady County Officials write letter to citizens regarding COVID-19
- Second positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grady County
- Chickasha Goodwill closed as COVID-19 precaution
- All non-essential businesses must close, but no shelter in place
- Restrictions on alcohol, beer sales relaxed
- “Restaurant Bingo” starts today, April 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.