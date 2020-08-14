The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 794 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 46,897 cases, 39,282 recoveries and 644 deaths.
The deaths that OSDH reported today were all in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age group from Garfield, Oklahoma, Osage and Rogers Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 460 cases, 406 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSDH, active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 22, Blanchard: 15, Tuttle: 18, Minco: 1, Rush Springs: 2, Amber: 3, Verden: 1.
In Chickasha, there have been 232 cases, 206 recoveries and four deaths. In Blanchard, there have been 144 cases, 128 recoveries and one death. In Tuttle, there have been 112 cases, 92 recoveries and two deaths. In Minco, there have been 14 cases and 13 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 13 cases and 11 recoveries. Alex has had 11 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and six recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had six cases and six recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.