The confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County have ticked up one since yesterday according to the daily update from the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Today, OSHD reports six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
The number of cases in the state has surpassed 1,000 as of April 4, with 1,159 total since COVID-19 spread to Oklahoma.
Four additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the total so far to 42. Deaths reported today include: one woman over the age of 65 from Cleveland County, one man over the age of 65 from Latimer County, on man in the 50-64 age group from Osage County and one female over the age of 65 from Washington County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.