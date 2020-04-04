OSHD

The confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County have ticked up one since yesterday according to the daily update from the Oklahoma State Health Department. 

Today, OSHD reports six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County. 

The number of cases in the state has surpassed 1,000 as of April 4, with 1,159 total since COVID-19 spread to Oklahoma. 

Four additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the total so far to 42. Deaths reported today include: one woman over the age of 65 from Cleveland County, one man over the age of 65 from Latimer County, on man in the 50-64 age group from Osage County and one female over the age of 65 from Washington County. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

 

 

