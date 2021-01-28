The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 381,430 cases, 348,836 recoveries and 3,423 deaths. There are 29,171 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,130 cases, 4,731 recoveries and 55 deaths. There are 344 active cases in the county.
By By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 161, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 159, Tuttle: 76, Minco: 10, Rush Springs: 20, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 10, Amber: 4, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 2.
