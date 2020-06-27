Today, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 12,642 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 9,155 recoveries and 384 deaths.
There were seven additional deaths reported, two occurred in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH. The deaths were from Caddo, Tulsa, McCurtain, Muskogee, Wagoner and Washington Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 130 cases, 114 recoveries and five deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 68 cases and 59 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 29 cases and 21 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 32 cases and 28 recoveries.
According to data from OSDH, there are no other active cases in Grady County.
