Blowing snow and sub-zero wind chills swept across the plains on Sunday.
The winter storm has impacted roadways as well as utilities throughout most of the state, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.
Water
There are numerous communities experiencing broken water mains as a result of the frigid temperatures.
In Chickasha, the City of Chickasha reported numerous calls about widespread low water pressure on Sunday morning. Due to freezing temperatures, a sensor that detects water levels in the water tower had frozen. Public Works and USW went to work refilling the tower and thawing the sensor.
At the time of this report, the City has asked residents to only use the full flow of water when necessary. Those concerned about frozen pipes in their homes are asked to only allow a small drip while the water tower is refilled.
Moreover, Waste Connections in Chickasha will not be running on Monday due to inclement weather. There may be a delayed start on Tuesday, when Waste Connections will begin the typical Monday route.
Gas and electricity
At the state level, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has requested that residents conserve electricity and natural gas due to high demand. A small adjustment can make a big difference, according to the OCC.
OCC reported 3,646 power outages statewide. Grady County and Chickasha are not currently listed on the list of areas with major power outages.
Road Conditions
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to 56 non-injury collisions, 24 injury collisions and 116 motorists assists in Oklahoma during the winter storm.
The Stranded Motorist Assistance Response Team were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision on the Turner Turnpike on Sunday.
For those who must get on the road, motorists are asked to:
- Stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
Several state agencies make up the Emergency Operations Center, which remains activated, as does the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
