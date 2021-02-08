The Oklahoma State Department of Health has updated quarantine guidelines for those who have completed the COVID-19 vaccination.
Those who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus for more than ten days may not be required to quarantine, according to an update from OSDH.
The new guidelines specify a more than 10 day time window between full vaccination and subsequent COVID-19 exposure.
OSDH said the requirement applies to the general public, businesses, schools and childcare settings.
However, medical settings—such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and other medical providers—should continue to follow the original CDC quarantine guidelines.
OSDH said these new guidelines are subject to change, “as additional information is known about the COVID-19 vaccines.”
Those who are exposed to COVID-19 and not fully vaccinated are advised to quarantine and get tested between five and seven days since the exposure or if symptoms of COVID-19 develop.
Further, OSDH recommends that regardless of vaccination status, those who develop COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate immediately and seek evaluation for COVID-19 testing.
OSDH recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not, continue to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.
