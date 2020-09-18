The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths from Grady County on Friday.
The additional deaths were two men from Tuttle in the 65 and older age group.
Yesterday, OSDH reported a death from Chickasha, a woman in the 65 and older age group.
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths from Grady County since the pandemic began.
There are currently 245 active cases in Grady County, 818 total cases and 563 recoveries.
Active cases in the Grady County area are as follows: Chickasha: 159, Blanchard: 57, Tuttle: 28, Alex: 14, Minco: 5, Rush Springs: 3, Ninnekah: 9, Amber: 3, Verden: 4.
Chickasha has had 439 cases, 275 recoveries and five deaths. Blanchard has had 263 cases, 205 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 173 cases, 141 recoveries and four deaths. Alex has had 27 cases and 13 recoveries. MInco has had 23 cases and 18 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 18 cases and 15 recoveries. Ninnekah has had 16 cases and seven recoveries. Amber has had 13 cases and 10 recoveries. Verden has had 11 cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and seven recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH reported a total of 74,567 cases, 10,493 active cases, 63,135 recoveries and 939 deaths.
The two deaths from Tuttle were included in the nine COVID-19 deaths in the state reported on Friday.
