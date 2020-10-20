The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two COVID-19 deaths from Grady County on Tuesday.
Both residents were women in the 65 and older age group, from Chickasha and Tuttle.
This brings the Grady County death total to 16.
Grady County currently has 202 active cases, 1,496 total cases and 1,278 recoveries.
Chickasha has 78 active cases, 746 total cases, 657 recoveries and 10 deaths.
Tuttle has 37 active cases, 297 total cases, 255 recoveries and five deaths.
Blanchard has 108 active cases, 505 total cases, 396 recoveries and one death.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Minco: 16, Alex: 6, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 11, Verden: 3, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 3.
At the state level, there are 14,659 active cases, 109,548 total cases, 93,698 recoveries and 1,191 deaths, according to OSDH.
