The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths from Grady County on Thursday.
Both were men, one in the 50 to 64 age group and another in the 65 and older age group. Data from OSDH indicates the deaths were from Rush Springs and Amber.
Grady County has had 4,920 total cases, 4,487 recoveries and 49 deaths. There are 384 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 162, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 194, Tuttle: 88, Minco: 15, Rush Springs: 16, Ninnekah: 9, Alex: 14, Amber: 6, Verden: 7, Pocasset: 1.
At the state level, OSDH reported 2,686 new cases and 55 additional deaths. There are 363,046 total cases, 327,135 recoveries and 3,140 deaths. There are 32,771 active cases in the state.
