OSDH: Tuttle woman dies due to COVID-19

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that a Tuttle woman in the 65 and older age group has died due to COVID-19.
The woman was in the 65 and older age group. OSDH reports the death did not occur in the last 24 hours.
This is the fifth COVID-19 related death in Grady County since the pandemic began. The other four deaths were from Chickasha.
On Monday, the OSDH reported 10,733 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 369 deaths.
In Grady County, there have been 125 cases and 112 recoveries. In Chickasha, there have been 67 cases and 59 recoveries. Tuttle has had 24 cases and 20 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 27 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
At the state level, 10,733 cases have been reported, along with 7,648 recoveries and 369 deaths.
