The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that total confirmed positive cases had reached 50,669.
There have also been 709 total deaths and 42,695 recoveries.
OSDH reported 10 additional deaths on Thursday. All deaths were in the 50 to 64 age group and one was in the 65 and older age group from Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pittsburg and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been 481 cases, 430 recoveries and seven deaths.
According to data from OSHD: active cases are as follows: Chickasha: 13, Blanchard: 17, Tuttle: 24, Rush Springs: 3, Alex: 1, Amber: 2, Verden: 1.
Chickasha has had 237 cases, 220 recoveries and four deaths. Blanchard has had 151 cases, 133 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 124 cases, 98 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 14 cases and 14 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 14 cases and 11 recoveries. Alex has had 12 cases and 11 recoveries. Amber has had 10 cases and eight recoveries. Verden has had seven cases and six recoveries. Pocasset has had six cases and six recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.