OSDH: Total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reaches 100 in Grady County

The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Chickasha reached the triple digits on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 100 confirmed cases in Grady County, as well as 73 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at three, all from Chickasha.
At the state level, there are 6,805 cases and 341 total deaths. OSDH reported two additional deaths, all occurring between May 28 and May 31. Both were in the 65 and older age group, from Adair and Texas Counties.
