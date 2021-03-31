The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths from Grady County over the last week.
On March 24, OSDH reported 85 deaths for the county. This number had increased to 88 on March 31.
The number of active cases has continued to decline. On March 24, OSDH reported 125 active cases. On March 31, this number had decreased to 118 active cases.
At the state level, there have been 437,853 cases and 422,360 recoveries. There are 10,540 active cases in the state.
OSDH has recorded 4,953 deaths. The CDC’s provisional death count is currently 7,873 for Oklahoma.
As noted in a previous article, OSDH said the CDC’s death count is based on death certificates. OSDH’s epidemiologists began to find a large number of incomplete records late last year, partly due to the rise in cases near the end of 2020.
As previously reported, OSDH said they will continue to investigate the discrepancy. Over time, OSDH expects the numbers to more closely align.
Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov .
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
