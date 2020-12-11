Oklahoma surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Dec. 11.
This brings the state’s total to 229,353 cases, 195,643 recoveries and 2,007 deaths. There are 31,703 active cases in the state.
Grady County has had a total of 3,178 cases, 2,755 recoveries and 25 deaths. There are 387 active cases in the county.
Active cases include: Chickasha: 186, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties): 166, Tuttle: 91, Minco: 19, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 11, Alex: 8, Amber: 6, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 5.
