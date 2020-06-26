OSDH: State exceeds 12,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 377 deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 12,343 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
There have been 377 total deaths. There were two additional deaths, a man in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma County and a man in the 50 to 64 age group from McCurtain County.
In Grady County, there have been 128 cases, 113 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 67 cases and 59 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 28 cases and 20 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 32 cases and 28 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
