OSDH: State exceeds 11,000 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 7,888 recovered and 371 deaths on Tuesday.
There were two additional deaths reported, one occurred in the last 24 hours. One of the deaths was a man in the 50 to 64 age group from Kiowa County. The other was a man in the 65 and older age group from Wagoner County.
Grady County has had 125 cases, 113 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 67 cases and 60 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 24 cases and 20 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 29 cases and 27 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.