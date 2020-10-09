The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported one coronavirus related death in Chickasha on Friday.
The man was in the 65 and older age group. This marks the seventh COVID-19 death in Chickasha and the twelfth in Grady County since the pandemic began.
The death in Chickasha was one of six reported in the state today.
OSDH reported 1,524 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 97,088. There have been 1,091 total deaths and 82,482 recoveries.
Oklahoma has 13,515 active cases as of Friday.
There are currently 107 active cases in Chickasha out of 683 total cases with 570 recoveries and seven deaths.
In Grady County, there are 220 active cases out of 1,309 total cases, 1,077 recoveries and 12 deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 97 active cases, 417 total cases, 319 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 48 active cases, 260 total cases, 208 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in the county are as follows: Alex: 10, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 4, Pocasset: 4.
