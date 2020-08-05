The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a seventh death for Grady County on Wednesday.
According to data from OSDH, the deceased was a woman in the 65 and older age group. The death may have been from Blanchard. There was one new death reported today for Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties. There were no additional deaths recorded for McClain County today.
As of Wednesday, Grady County has had 421 cases and 378 recoveries. Four previously reported deaths were from Chickasha, two were from Tuttle.
Based off of data from OSHD, active cases in Grady County are as follows: Chickasha: 6, Blanchard: 14, Tuttle: 15, Minco: 4, Alex: 1, Rush Springs: 1.
Chickasha has had 216 cases and 202 recoveries. Blanchard has had 132 cases and 117 recoveries. Tuttle has had 100 cases and 83 recoveries. Minco has had 13 cases and nine recoveries. Rush Springs and Alex have each had 11 cases and 10 recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset and Verden have each had six cases and six recoveries. Ninnekah has had four cases and four recoveries.
On Wednesday, OSDH reported a total of 40,563 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for the state. There have been a total of 583 deaths reported, with 17 deaths reported on Wednesday. All were in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups from Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, Kay, McCurtain, Payne, Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties.
