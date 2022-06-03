State health officials are trying to reach the person or persons who dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue on or about last Tuesday, May 24.
It is important to connect to evaluate their safety risk, due to possible exposure to rabies.
In Oklahoma wild skunks are the main carrier of the rabies virus, which is a viral disease that can be transmitted to animals and humans mainly by a bite, but exposure may also occur through saliva or nervous tissue entering into an opening in the skin or mucous membrane.
If you or someone you know may have come into direct contact with wild skunks, OSDH officials urge you to please call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710, to determine if they need to receive treatment. This number is available to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
