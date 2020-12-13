The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths from Chickasha on Sunday.
This brings Chickasha’s COVID-19 death total to 18 and Grady County’s total to 32.
At the time of this report, there is no further information on the deceased.
Grady County has had 3,287 total cases and 2,852 recoveries. There are currently 403 active cases in the county.
Active cases in the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties: Chickasha: 203, Blanchard: 171, Tuttle: 76, MInco: 22, Rush Springs: 20, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 8, Amber: 4, Verden: 8, Pocasset: 6.
At the state level, OSDH reported 4,332 new cases and 22 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 237,668 cases, 200,512 recoveries and 2,064 deaths. There are currently 35,092 active cases in Oklahoma.
